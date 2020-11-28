Grant McKinley Sprinkle Jr.
October 5, 1926 - November 25, 2020
Grant McKinley Sprinkle Jr., 94, of Salem, Va., passed away comfortably the morning of Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was a veteran of World War II and served in the United States Navy. Grant graduated from the University of Virginia in 1950 with a BA degree and was a proud Wahoo! He worked at Mick-or-Mack Stores, Inc. for many years, and was Senior Vice President of Marketing when he retired. A longtime member of Roanoke Country Club, he was an avid tennis player. He was a past president of the Salem Chamber of Commerce and Salem Rotary Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Elizabeth Sprinkle; and his wife of over 50 years, Lorraine Sommardahl Sprinkle. Family preceding his death also include his sisters, Dorothy Townsend (Phillip) and Rebecca Ragland (Gerald). He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Hill Smith Sprinkle.
Surviving to remember his love and kind heart are daughters, Kailynn Sprinkle, Kayla Anne Middleton (William Middleton), and Warnie Riley (Brad Hubacher). His grandchildren, who will remember his laugh and love for all things fun are Grant Hall (Samantha Hall), Harmon Hall, Burke Riley, and McKinley Riley. Grant is also survived by G. Sprinkle III and family.
Grant lived a full life. He enjoyed all things outdoors, letting his grandchildren win boardgame after boardgame, playing cards, and sitting by the fire watching all things UVA.
His family will hold a private graveside service. The family wants to thank the unbelievable staff at Park Oak Grove for their care and love. The doctors and staff at Salem VA Medical Center were true to their outstanding service to veterans during Grant's care.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Grant's memory are invited to make a donation to the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 28, 2020.