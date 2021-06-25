Menu
Gregory P. Curtice
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Gregory P. Curtice

March 24, 1960 - June 16, 2021

Gregory "Greg" Pierce Curtice, 61, of Roanoke, Va., previously of McLean, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Curtice.

He is survived by his son, Ryan; mother, Patty; brother, Richard; and niece, Ashley. He also leaves behind many treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. The family will hold a private service at a future date.

Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service

1609 Peters Creek Rd. NW, Roanoke VA 24017
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 25, 2021.
