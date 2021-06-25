Gregory P. Curtice
March 24, 1960 - June 16, 2021
Gregory "Greg" Pierce Curtice, 61, of Roanoke, Va., previously of McLean, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Curtice.
He is survived by his son, Ryan; mother, Patty; brother, Richard; and niece, Ashley. He also leaves behind many treasured friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice
. The family will hold a private service at a future date.
Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1609 Peters Creek Rd. NW, Roanoke VA 24017
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 25, 2021.