Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory I. Gray
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Gregory I. Gray

Gregory I. Gray, 68, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Greg is survived by Sandra Vassar Gray, his wife of 35 years.

He is also survived by his son, Joshua Aaron Gray; his stepson and wife, John "Joey" and Jennifer Martell; his stepdaughter, Angela Feather; his brother and wife, Dennis and Lisa Gray; his sister, Pat Gray; his grandsons, Aden Gray, Alex Feather, Benny Fernandez, and Mika'ele Castro; his granddaughters, Caitlyn Feather and Ashley Martell; and his great-granddaughters, Julia and Emma Cervantes. Greg was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Kathleen Gray and his brother, Billy Gray.

Greg worked as an electrician for 38 years at Norfolk Southern Railroad, working at Shaffer's Crossing and East-End Shops.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses with Home Healthcare and Carilion Hospice who helped care for Greg.

Flowers are nice, but those who wish, may make a donation to Lithia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 698, Buchanan, VA 24066.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan at 1 p.m. Greg's memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastors Marc Barber and Leonard Southern officiating. A reception will follow at the Botetourt Event Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Mar
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Greg passing. May God strengthen the entire Gray family. 3rd shift co-worker Shaffers Crossing.
Reginald (Reggie) Jones
March 20, 2021
So much fun, so long ago... I'll never forget. Love ya cuz.
Cathy
March 20, 2021
Your IR Family and friends
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results