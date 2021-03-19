Gregory I. Gray
Gregory I. Gray, 68, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Greg is survived by Sandra Vassar Gray, his wife of 35 years.
He is also survived by his son, Joshua Aaron Gray; his stepson and wife, John "Joey" and Jennifer Martell; his stepdaughter, Angela Feather; his brother and wife, Dennis and Lisa Gray; his sister, Pat Gray; his grandsons, Aden Gray, Alex Feather, Benny Fernandez, and Mika'ele Castro; his granddaughters, Caitlyn Feather and Ashley Martell; and his great-granddaughters, Julia and Emma Cervantes. Greg was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Kathleen Gray and his brother, Billy Gray.
Greg worked as an electrician for 38 years at Norfolk Southern Railroad, working at Shaffer's Crossing and East-End Shops.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses with Home Healthcare and Carilion Hospice who helped care for Greg.
Flowers are nice, but those who wish, may make a donation to Lithia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 698, Buchanan, VA 24066.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan at 1 p.m. Greg's memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastors Marc Barber and Leonard Southern officiating. A reception will follow at the Botetourt Event Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.