Groucho



Huffman



Me and the 2 boys Leroy + Randy Buck think of you often and all the things that went on at the garage and all the fun we had. We all miss you a lot especially now at Christmas. Things aren't the same without you around! Merry Christmas to you and Blanche!



Love Wayne Mills, Leroy, and Randy Buck



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2020.