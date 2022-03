Guy Liviston VannessDecember 12, 2021Guy Liviston Vanness, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bernice Vanness; sister, Emily Vanness, and grandson, Bradley Vanness.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Ann Vanness; sons and daughters-in-law, Bret and Jinnie Vanness, Rusty and Linda Vanness; grandchildren, Johanna Vanness; step-grandchildren, Katlyn and Tylor Shearer, Emily (Tyler) Rollins; great-grandchildren, Haley and Gracelynn; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jim Grepiotis; brother and sister-in-law, William and Debbie Vanness; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shiloh UMC Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.