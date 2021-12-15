Menu
Guy Liviston Vanness
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Guy Liviston Vanness

December 12, 2021

Guy Liviston Vanness, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bernice Vanness; sister, Emily Vanness, and grandson, Bradley Vanness.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Ann Vanness; sons and daughters-in-law, Bret and Jinnie Vanness, Rusty and Linda Vanness; grandchildren, Johanna Vanness; step-grandchildren, Katlyn and Tylor Shearer, Emily (Tyler) Rollins; great-grandchildren, Haley and Gracelynn; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jim Grepiotis; brother and sister-in-law, William and Debbie Vanness; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shiloh UMC Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
Much sympathy and love to the family. Prayers for all>
Theresa Boothe
Work
December 15, 2021
