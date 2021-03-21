Menu
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Calloway
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Calloway

March 12, 2021

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Calloway, 78, of Roanoke, departed this life on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Salem Health and Rehab. She was a product of Roanoke City Public School Systems and graduated from Lucy Addison High School, class of 1960.

She was employed by Patrick Henry Hotel for many years. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ernestine Calloway; one son, Tim Calloway; one brother, Ted Calloway.

Gwen is survived by one son, Ron Calloway; a daughter, Darlene Calloway; one sister, Shirley Hardeman; one brother, Pete Calloway; two grandson, Adrian Calloway and Vershawn Roysters, two granddaughters, Tiarre Roysters and Khamise Calloway, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Williams Memorial Park
VA
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David and Norma Powell
Classmate
March 24, 2021
To Ron, Darlene & Calloway Family -Our Condolences to the Family. Rest in Paradise Cousin Gwen. We love you and we will all miss you.
Francine Morse- Almodovar & Bryan Morse in Colorado & Roger Morse in NYC
Francine, Bryan & Roger Morse- Almodovar
Family
March 24, 2021
We love you Moma Gwen R.I.H with our Daddy Timothy Calloway. We miss you.
Vershawn Royster, Tiarra Royster, Sonja Calloway
March 23, 2021
Condolences to the family, Gwen was a beautiful woman I loved her dearly.
Sonja Calloway
March 23, 2021
Ron, I am so sorry to hear about your sweet mom. In this picture, you look so much like her. Losing your mom at any age is so painful, my thoughts & prayers are with you. I know she must have been so proud to have such an amazing son as you. Love you & I will see you on Wednesday.
Vonda & Danny Broom
March 22, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences on the passing of your Mother. Rest assured she is now resting in her saviors loving arms. May God grant you endurance and peace.
Kimberly Butler-Beckford
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends. Gwen and I used to work together years ago. We rode the bus together sometimes. I lost touch after I moved away from the area. May God comfort the hearts of her love ones and friends. Rest In Heavenly Peace, Gwen
Pamela J. Griffin
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Corey Calloway
Family
March 22, 2021
My condolences and heartfelt sympathy to my family in Roanoke upon the loss of Gwen. I´m so sorry I can´t be there in person but I will be with you in my heart and prayers. Please know Gwen is safe in God´s hands! May his grace and peace be with you.
Marva Wade & Family - New York City
March 22, 2021
To Ron and family for prayers
william paxton
March 22, 2021
To Ron and Family
Gail and I offer our prayers of comfort, support and love as you celebrate your loved one. Please remember, the darkest hour is just before dawn!
Gail & Adrian Lewis
Friend
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the Calloway family at this time. Rest in Heaven Ms. Gwen
Stephanie Smith
March 22, 2021
Rest in peace cousin!
Kim Motley
Family
March 21, 2021
Beloved Family,

Praying God will comfort and care for you while you celebrate the beautiful legacy that lives on. Gwen was a lovely person with a glowing smile. "Gone from our touch, but never from our hearts."

May God bless you always,
Angeline Long Jones
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat West
Friend
March 20, 2021
