Gwendolyn "Gwen" CallowayMarch 12, 2021Gwendolyn "Gwen" Calloway, 78, of Roanoke, departed this life on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Salem Health and Rehab. She was a product of Roanoke City Public School Systems and graduated from Lucy Addison High School, class of 1960.She was employed by Patrick Henry Hotel for many years. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ernestine Calloway; one son, Tim Calloway; one brother, Ted Calloway.Gwen is survived by one son, Ron Calloway; a daughter, Darlene Calloway; one sister, Shirley Hardeman; one brother, Pete Calloway; two grandson, Adrian Calloway and Vershawn Roysters, two granddaughters, Tiarre Roysters and Khamise Calloway, other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.