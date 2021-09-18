Gwendolyn Mae Sharp
October 16, 1942 - September 15, 2021
Gwendolyn Mae Sharp, 78, of Morrow, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties, Ohio. Born on October 16, 1942 to Earl and Vivian (nee Turner) Sharp in Pearisburg, Va., Gwendolyn was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church, Ripplemead, Va.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Earlyn Jane Davis, she is survived by her two sisters, Carolyn Faye Frazier of Sequim, Wash. and Brenda Joyce Perkins of Morrow, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Arrangements made by Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2021.