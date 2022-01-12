Gwinnette Calvin Preston Sr., 93, of Rocky Mount, Va. passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was the widower of Ruby Christine Preston. Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Pigg River Community Center with visitation a half hour prior.
Deepest sympathy to the family. May the strength and love of the Lord provide consolation during your time of bereavement.
Linda Edwards-White
January 24, 2022
The Staff and Residents of Rocky Mount Health and Rehab extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of ,Mr. Preston. Your eternal home awaits you ,Sir. Your work on earth is done. Signed: Ms. Margaret L. Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky. Mount Health and Rehab, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky , Va., 24151, Ph:(540)4839261
January 15, 2022
We loved Dea. Preston. He was so instrumental in our wedding and he lovingly and jokingly reminded us when we spoke with him. He was genuinely kind and giving. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the many other people to whom he was a blessing and inspiration.
Fannie Preston
January 14, 2022
Grandpa wasn´t our blood grandfather but he loved us and called us his grandchildren. He taught Roger so much about the Bible and life in general. We love you grandpa and hold grandma for us. Gone but will never be forgotten
Roger and Boochie
January 14, 2022
Sorry for your loss. You all have my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. Mr. Gwinnett will definitely be missed. He was such a wonderful man. I will remember each of you in prayer.
Linda Witcher
January 14, 2022
Mr. and Mrs. Preston embraced our family when we first met their son Calvin at St. Augustine´s College over 40 years ago and our family bond still stands. We offer our deepest heart felt love and condolences for the family along with prayers for strength and peace throughout this journey of grief. We love you guys!
~ Carole and children
The late Addison "Sarge" Ingram Family
January 14, 2022
Thomas Dale Boys Basketball
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jimmy Harper & Family
January 13, 2022
He was a good neighbor!
John Davis
January 13, 2022
May God continue to bless the family during this time.
WILLIAM D ADKINS
January 13, 2022
Annie Mae Thompson
January 12, 2022
Rocky Mount Healthcare and Rehab.
January 12, 2022
My Deepest Sympathy And Prayers For The Entire Families
Tommy Tyree
January 12, 2022
My Condolences and prayers are with you all at this time ,
I will always treasure Uncle Gwinnett loving smile and the way he looked out for his family and extended family. He fought a good fight a true servant of the lord see you when I get there my dear uncle.
Love Tina