Gwynn Tuttle Lancaster
November 15, 2020

Gwynn Tuttle Lancaster, 99, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A native of West Virginia, she was the wife of the late Herbert Masten Lancaster and the daughter of Tilmon Tuttle and Pearl Paisley Tuttle, both deceased.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Schrader and husband, James; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Tuttle and David Tuttle; and numerous extended family members.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Thompson; son, Gary Lancaster; son-in-law, Curtis Thompson Jr; and grandson, Curtis Thompson III.

A funeral service for family will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem.

A recording of the service will be available on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
