H. Thomas Baugh III
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
H. Thomas Baugh III

September 21, 1953 - December 6, 2020

The celestial choir will be singing with a few more consonants this Christmas, now that their new director is on board. H. Thomas Baugh III of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, of complications from renal cell cancer.

Tom was born in Oklahoma City to Jean McDuff Baugh and Howard T. Baugh Jr., who predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Roth Baugh; his sister, Barbara Baugh Laird; in-laws, Katherine and Alan Riley; niece and nephew, Margaret and Michael Riley; his Christ Church family; and the lights of his life, Olivier and Violet, cats extraordinaire.

He was a graduate of Oklahoma City University, Union Presbyterian Seminary, and Westminster Choir College.

A celebration of his life will be held at a time when we are able to gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Thomas Baugh Music Fund at Christ Episcopal Church, 1101 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jane, i am greatly saddened to read of Tom´s death and am sorry, to learn of the travails that no doubt preceded his passing. He was such a great gift to the music of Christ Church, and I cannot imagine how much he is missed. Grace and peace to you in this must difficult of times and seasons.
Nancy Bunch Page
December 13, 2020
Audrey & I are so saddened to hear of your loss. We have so many fond memories of your years at Christ & Grace, Petersburg. Tom will be sorely missed for his musical talents & his quick wit. Take care Jane, & we hope we can see you sometime in the future.
Andy C Pittard
December 11, 2020
Jane, I was so very sorry to hear about the news of Tom´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. I know your faith is strong and will help and guide you in the coming days. My deepest condolences! Penny
Penny Schwarz
December 11, 2020
