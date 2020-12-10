H. Thomas Baugh III
September 21, 1953 - December 6, 2020
The celestial choir will be singing with a few more consonants this Christmas, now that their new director is on board. H. Thomas Baugh III of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, of complications from renal cell cancer.
Tom was born in Oklahoma City to Jean McDuff Baugh and Howard T. Baugh Jr., who predeceased him.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Roth Baugh; his sister, Barbara Baugh Laird; in-laws, Katherine and Alan Riley; niece and nephew, Margaret and Michael Riley; his Christ Church family; and the lights of his life, Olivier and Violet, cats extraordinaire.
He was a graduate of Oklahoma City University, Union Presbyterian Seminary, and Westminster Choir College.
A celebration of his life will be held at a time when we are able to gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Thomas Baugh Music Fund at Christ Episcopal Church, 1101 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, or your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.