Hallie Elizabeth Simpson
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Hallie Elizabeth Simpson

April 12, 2022

Hallie E. Simpson, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

She was an active member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Hallie retired from Atlantic Mutual Insurance Company where she was the secretary to the Vice President.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Smith, and her brother, Charles Meador.

Hallie is survived by her son, Kenneth Simpson; and her five grandchildren, Timothy Daniel Smith, Andrew Paul Smith, Peter Michael Smith, Quentin Wolfgang Simpson, and Kasey Jo Simpson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. H. Gray Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 15, 2022.
