Hallie Loraine Harry Terry
June 22, 1939 - April 13, 2022
Hallie Loraine Harry Terry, 82, of Meadows of Dan and formerly of Floyd, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born in Giles County, Va, on June 22, 1939. Loraine was a member of New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked a great many years as an assistant registrar at the Floyd County Court House.
Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Alan Terry; father, Sid Harry; mother, Amber Rose Harry; a daughter, Deborah Patterson; sisters, Aretta Helvey and Jerlean Worrell; brothers, Kirkner Harry and Dewey Harry.
She is survived by her brother, Eugene Harry of Rocky Mount; sister, Dorothy Ferrell of Rich Creek; two sons, Gary Edward Terry of Rocky Mount and Victor Alan Terry (wife Veronica) of Moneta; two daughters, Rhonda Terry of Floyd, and Glenda Robinette of Roanoke; eight grandchildren, Stacie Yaunsem, Eric Huff, Bobby Joe Robinette, Kelly Robinette, Sean Patterson, James Patterson, Daniel Terry, and Erika Terry; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Loraine will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m., at New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Carl Terry, and Mark Terry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022 evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd, Va. In Lieu of Flowers, donations will be accepted or memorials may be made to the New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church c/o Tony R. Horton, 1429 Howlett Street, Hillsville, Virginia, 24343. Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.