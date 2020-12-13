Harold Laverne "Mac" McComseyDecember 16, 1933 - December 10, 2020Harold Laverne "Mac" McComsey, 86, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Centra Specialty Hospital in Lynchburg. He was born at home in Parkesburg, Pa. on December 16, 1933, in the middle of a snowstorm. He was the oldest son of the late Harold and Mildred Rissinger McComsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers William, John and Charles and his sister, Mildred.Harold enlisted in the United States Navy out of high school and served for 22 years as a Fire Control Technician. His first sea-duty assignment landed him on an around-the-world cruise, and he celebrated his 21st birthday in Hong Kong. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Johnson Controls in Roanoke and Universal Controls in Christiansburg. He loved western movies (especially John Wayne), reading Louis L'Amore books and traveling to Hawaii.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Marion; his daughter, Susan Nance and her husband, Bill, of Lynchburg; his son, Douglas and his wife, Mary, of Earlysville and grandchildren, Monica Zimmerman and her husband, Todd, of Chesterfield, Kyle McComsey and his wife, Kelsey, of Falls Church, Taylor Nance of St. Augustine, Fla. and his brother, Robert of Kennett Square, Pa.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 14, 2020. Interment with military honors will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.