Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Laverne "Mac" McComsey
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Harold Laverne "Mac" McComsey

December 16, 1933 - December 10, 2020

Harold Laverne "Mac" McComsey, 86, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Centra Specialty Hospital in Lynchburg. He was born at home in Parkesburg, Pa. on December 16, 1933, in the middle of a snowstorm. He was the oldest son of the late Harold and Mildred Rissinger McComsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers William, John and Charles and his sister, Mildred.

Harold enlisted in the United States Navy out of high school and served for 22 years as a Fire Control Technician. His first sea-duty assignment landed him on an around-the-world cruise, and he celebrated his 21st birthday in Hong Kong. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Johnson Controls in Roanoke and Universal Controls in Christiansburg. He loved western movies (especially John Wayne), reading Louis L'Amore books and traveling to Hawaii.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Marion; his daughter, Susan Nance and her husband, Bill, of Lynchburg; his son, Douglas and his wife, Mary, of Earlysville and grandchildren, Monica Zimmerman and her husband, Todd, of Chesterfield, Kyle McComsey and his wife, Kelsey, of Falls Church, Taylor Nance of St. Augustine, Fla. and his brother, Robert of Kennett Square, Pa.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 14, 2020. Interment with military honors will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Marion. I send my condolences to you and your family. Mac was such a kind man as I met him while you and I worked for Drs Wolfe and Penn. May God grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Nancy Wiley Pullen
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results