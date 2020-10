LewisHarold McKinleyMay 21, 1948October 20, 2020Harold McKinley "Fatman" Lewis, 72, of Roanoke, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Juanita E. Lewis; son, Brian (Marcia) Lewis; stepson, Christopher Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Nash and Gail Thompson; a host of other relatives and close friends.A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com