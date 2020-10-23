Menu
Harold McKinley Lewis
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Lewis

Harold McKinley

May 21, 1948

October 20, 2020

Harold McKinley "Fatman" Lewis, 72, of Roanoke, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita E. Lewis; son, Brian (Marcia) Lewis; stepson, Christopher Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Nash and Gail Thompson; a host of other relatives and close friends.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
