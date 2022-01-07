Menu
Harold Rogers Nester
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Harold Rogers Nester

November 12, 1939 - January 5, 2022

Harold Rogers Nester, 82, of Blue Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on Sunday, November 12, 1939, in Bedford County, a son of the late John Nester and Etta Overstreet Nester. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Elizabeth Carter Nester.

He was retired from Webster Brick.

He is survived by his sons, Michael A. Nester, and Andrew L. Nester and wife, Karen; daughter, Lisa R. Highfield and husband, Stephen; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; his brother, Douglas Nester (Ginger); his sister, Judy Lilly (Don); and his special caregiver, Trish Clark.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Faith Life Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger McKinney officiating. Interment will follow in Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Faith Life Baptist Church
VA
Jan
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Faith Life Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
You are in my prayers Mike!
Carol Saunders
January 12, 2022
