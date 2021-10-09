Harold Dan Walters



July 30, 1926 - October 7, 2021



Harold Dan Walters, age 95, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1926 in Christiansburg, Virginia to Orix and Mary Walters. Dan served in the United States Army during World War II and was an honorary member of the Christiansburg Fire Department as well as a former member of the Independence Volunteer Fire Department. Further, Mr. Walters was a proud Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge of Independence. In 1949, Dan began his 72 years of service to the community through his tireless dedication to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



Surviving include wife, Geneva Walters, of the home; son, Harold Walters and wife, Sharon of Independence, Virginia; daughter, Kathy O'Connor and husband, Dan of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepdaughters, Donna Anders and husband, Ronald and Robin Hackler and husband, Dennis both of Independence, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jeremy Walters and wife, Danyelle, Emily McMahan and husband, Chris, Marcie Anders, and Kim Hackler; four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carly, Natalie, and Mason; and one stepgreat-grandson, Jonah. Mr. Walters was preceded in death by wife, Betty Walters; parents, Orix and Mary Walters, and sister, Anne Hale Petry.



The funeral service for Mr. Walters will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the beginning of the service. Private interment will follow at Independence Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department in care of Roger Hash, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Virginia 24348 or Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Virginia 24348. The family also requests that no food be brought to the home.



Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Walters family.



Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2021.