Harold Dan Walters, age 95, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1926 in Christiansburg, Virginia to Orix and Mary Walters. Dan served in the United States Army during World War II and was an honorary member of the Christiansburg Fire Department as well as a former member of the Independence Volunteer Fire Department. Further, Mr. Walters was a proud Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge of Independence. In 1949, Dan began his 72 years of service to the community through his tireless dedication to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Surviving include wife, Geneva Walters, of the home; son, Harold Walters and wife, Sharon of Independence, Virginia; daughter, Kathy O'Connor and husband, Dan of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepdaughters, Donna Anders and husband, Ronald and Robin Hackler and husband, Dennis both of Independence, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jeremy Walters and wife, Danyelle, Emily McMahan and husband, Chris, Marcie Anders, and Kim Hackler; four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carly, Natalie, and Mason; and one stepgreat-grandson, Jonah. Mr. Walters was preceded in death by wife, Betty Walters; parents, Orix and Mary Walters, and sister, Anne Hale Petry.
The funeral service for Mr. Walters will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the beginning of the service. Private interment will follow at Independence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department in care of Roger Hash, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Virginia 24348 or Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Virginia 24348. The family also requests that no food be brought to the home.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Walters family.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2021.
Sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence.
34 Entries
Dan Walters was truly a kind and loving man. He had took care of most of all of my family over my last 60 years. I will truly miss stopping by just to say hello when I come home. Dan will truly be missed by myself and many more people. RIP My Dear Friend
Robert Bobbitt
Friend
November 27, 2021
HAROLD AND SHARON, OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS. JOHNNY AND DEENA COLEMAN
JOHNNY AND DEENA COLEMAN
Friend
October 19, 2021
Dan Walters was one of the kindest, caring dependable men I have ever known. He took care of my whole family over the last 72 years. My heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends..
Kathey Lineberry
Acquaintance
October 18, 2021
Dan was a fine man and true funeral professional. He will be greatly missed by his family and the Independence community. Bob Moody, Moody Funeral Service Mount Airy, NC.
Robert Moody
Friend
October 13, 2021
To the family: Dan, as he was affectionately called, served our family thru several generations. He was an exemplary funeral director and will be greatly missed in Grayson county. May God grant you comfort as only He can. Reba Phipps Braylo family of late Lee Phipps
Reba Braylo
Friend
October 12, 2021
Geneva & Family, Dan was a dear man. He served our family many times over the years. He was always very kind and caring. Always making sure everything was just right. And it was! But would also have time to talk, tell a story and make you laugh when you saw him. He will be dearly missed. Love & Prayers to all the family. Kathy & Robert Asbury -- Hicks Testerman
Kathy Asbury
Friend
October 12, 2021
I grew up in Independence and attend several funerals that Dan conducted when I was younger and did not appreciate him or the outstanding job he did until I moved away and attended other funerals. He was truly an Icon in the Funeral Director's world and in the community. Grayson County has been blessed to have a man of his caliber serving the area. Our prayers to the family.
Dennis & Sue Ward
Friend
October 11, 2021
We are so heart broken to heàr about dan oassing awày he has touched so màny lives in virginia loved all family i àm so sorrt to hear this if we can be of help we are you all god bless you all this is not good bye its till we meet again
Howard&patricia Blevins
Friend
October 11, 2021
Harold, Kathy , Geneva and family, He will be missed by all. He has touched the lives of many people.
Terry Richardson
Friend
October 11, 2021
Prayers for all the family and friends of Dan. He has probably touched all our lives in one way or another. He will be missed by many...
Joyce Anderson
Friend
October 10, 2021
Mr. Walters was a legend in our profession, giving of himself 24/7, 365. One for the record books! We can all take a lesson from such commitment. Deepest sympathy to the family and community he served. Lee Flora, Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount, VA
Lee Flora
Friend
October 10, 2021
To all of Dans family, I am so sorry for your loss. Dan has given many families such peace with his Great talent for makeing their loved ones look so Good and Natural. He has served and blessed Grayson co while takeing Great pride serving every family. Dan will be Greatley missed but never forgotten. Sending much love to you all.
Linda Vanhoy
Friend
October 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences
John and Martha Hall
Friend
October 9, 2021
Gone but never forgotten. Everyone loved Dan! Prayers for the family! John & Martha Hall & Girls
Martha Hall
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dan will be missed by so many.He loved his town and served so very many!RIP!!!! LOVE and PRAYERS ❤ for all his family!!
Janet and Rick Tulbert
Friend
October 9, 2021
Geneva and Family Thought and prayers are with you in this difficult time
Junior Taylor
Friend
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shannon Calhoun
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dear Walters Family, each and all! From 1966 and onward, I've participated in over a hundred funerals that were directed by Dan and his Reins-Sturdivant staff. I remember him as wonderfully gifted in assuaging human sorrow , comforting grieving families, and leading all involved into measures of trust and confidence for bearing life's burdens more bravely and more valiantly. He was a special gentleman! By this means, I wish to send heartfelt sympathy and Christian love to each of you. Heaven holds wondrous attraction! May God bless. Rev. John Duvall
Rev. John Duvall
October 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Pollard
October 9, 2021
We will miss you so very much in these mountains I know you're in heaven.
Rita Pennington
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dan was such a wonderful person! I can't say enough about him He's held many services for our family including my son,Mark. We sure will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family God Bless each or you.
Rita/Larry Pennington
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dan and my dad Rev Ta Pennington where very good friends thru the years and I no he is in Heaven talking to dad right now. Sorry for your lose.
Jonathan Pennington
Friend
October 8, 2021
No one conducted a funeral better than Dan Walters.Such a gentleman who always done everything with care and class.My sympathy to all the family on the loss of a very nice man.
Steve Mitchell
Friend
October 8, 2021
Geneva and family, I was saddened at the news of the passing of my dear friend. I have know Dan for probably 65 yrs. He was such a caring funeral director who was always so attentive to the personal needs of a family. There is no one else I know who shows such care! My heartfelt sympathy is with you during this sad time! Love and prayers, Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss, your in our thoughts and prayers! ♥♥
John & Sadenia Zukoski
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dan was very special to us, the Pine Mountain Singers. He loved to pick at us and joke with us when we would sing at funerals. He will be missed.
Lois Patterson
Friend
October 8, 2021
To Dan's family so for your loss.Dan will be missed by many Sandra Jamie David Conner Bowers
James Bowers
Friend
October 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Charles & Dorothy Heffinger
October 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
lisa barr
October 8, 2021
Geneva, Cathy, Harold and family. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many. He was a great friend and neighbor for many years. Also he love Virginia sports and we enjoyed talking about that. I love you all and may the Lord Jesus be present with you and give you the peace he only can.
Albert Hall
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dan Walters was loved and respected by many. Pray the family will receive comfort & peace during this sad time.
Libby & Gene McPeters
Friend
October 8, 2021
Jaylene Warden
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
Geneva, Harold, Kathy, Robin, Donna and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Dan. He leaves such a legacy in the Twin Counties. We are thankful to have had his service for so many years. Lifting his family and friends up in thoughts and prayers.
Ruth Hall
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dan was a great man. He has helped my family so many times. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.