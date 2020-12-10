Harold Dean Walton



December 7, 2020



Harold Dean Walton, 79, of Woodbridge, Va. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Coy and Virginia Walton.



Harold is survived by wife, Delores "Cookie"; daughter, Cindy; son, Jonathan; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.



Family will receive relatives and friends at MountCastle Turch Life Celebration Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, 22193 on Friday, December, 11, 2020, for a viewing from 6 until 7 p.m. A service will follow at 7 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.