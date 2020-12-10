Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Dean Walton
FUNERAL HOME
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory - Dale City
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA
Harold Dean Walton

December 7, 2020

Harold Dean Walton, 79, of Woodbridge, Va. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Coy and Virginia Walton.

Harold is survived by wife, Delores "Cookie"; daughter, Cindy; son, Jonathan; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Family will receive relatives and friends at MountCastle Turch Life Celebration Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, 22193 on Friday, December, 11, 2020, for a viewing from 6 until 7 p.m. A service will follow at 7 p.m.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MountCastle Turch Life Celebration Home
4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA
Dec
11
Service
7:00p.m.
MountCastle Turch Life Celebration Home
4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory - Dale City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory - Dale City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.