Kefauver Sr.
Harold Wayne
October 13, 2020
Harold Wayne Kefauver Sr., age 50, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold Wayne Kefauver Jr.; and father, James Harold Kefauver.
Surviving are his wife, Laura Kefauver; daughters, Anna, Marla, Payton and Regan; sons, Zachary, Walker and Colten; grandchild, Ellie; mother, Faye; and sisters, Ann and Sherrie.
Harold was a disabled Army Veteran who served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He loved his children and his family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Gym at the Henry Fork Center Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2 p.m., 71 Sandridge Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 16, 2020.