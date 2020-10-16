Menu
Harold Wayne Kefauver Sr.
Kefauver Sr.

Harold Wayne

October 13, 2020

Harold Wayne Kefauver Sr., age 50, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold Wayne Kefauver Jr.; and father, James Harold Kefauver.

Surviving are his wife, Laura Kefauver; daughters, Anna, Marla, Payton and Regan; sons, Zachary, Walker and Colten; grandchild, Ellie; mother, Faye; and sisters, Ann and Sherrie.

Harold was a disabled Army Veteran who served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He loved his children and his family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gym at the Henry Fork Center Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2 p.m., 71 Sandridge Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
You have my condolences.
Lindsay McDaniel
October 15, 2020
Laura, I am so sorry for your loss. Wayne was a good friend from our Germany days in the Army. Through FB we were able to catch back up. I could not believe it when I saw the news. It has made me think back of the good times we shared working together and staying in the barracks. I only wish we would have been able to meet back up in person.
Kevin Orr
October 14, 2020