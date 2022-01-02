Menu
Roanoke Times
Harold Dorn Willis Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Harold Dorn Willis Sr., 86, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Plasters Willis; children, Harold Dorn Willis Jr. and wife, Sandra of Moneta, Va., Whitney Elizabeth Creasy and husband, Stover Henry Creasy III of Naples, Fla., and Kenneth Darby Willis and wife, Lisa of Goodview, Va.; grandchildren, Hank, Laurie, Alicia, Billie, Alynn, Michael, Dagan, McKenna, Katherine, and Madison; great-grandchildren, Hal, Valerie, Zachary, Ella, Aiden, Kyre, Wells, Scott, and Willow; his little buddy, Griffin; and sister, Iris Joy Argo of Gadsden, Alabama. Preceding Harold in death were his parents, Minor and Margaret Willis, and his brother-in-law, Billy George Argo.

Harold served as a communications operator in the United States Marine Corps, and he achieved the rank of Sergeant in the Fleet Marines. He later worked as a lineman for Verizon. As a young man, Harold played football for Warwick High School and graduated in 1954. He went on to play college football on an athletic scholarship.

In his adult life, Harold was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr., always rooting for #3. Harold enjoyed hunting with Dorn, Darby, Dagan, and McKenna. He got his prize buck on his own property which is now mounted in his den. He excelled at groundhog hunting and did so for many Bedford county farmers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
