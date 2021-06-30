Harriet Anne McClelland Gilliam Braford
May 30, 1927 - June 24, 2021
Harriet Anne McClelland Gilliam Braford was welcomed to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Born on May 30, 1927, to John Heck McClelland and Harriet Finley Brown McClelland, Anne was the youngest of seven children. She often bragged that her siblings did everything for her because she was the baby. An avid genealogist she often remarked that she was the last leaf on the tree.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her siblings, John Finley McClelland, Robert McClelland, Elizabeth Henry, Flora German, Nina Brooks, and Rebecca Montgomery; as well as husbands, William A. Gilliam and Edgar Braford; and her beloved son, William "Billy" Gilliam; and son-in-law, Stephen Parker.
While she considered herself the last leaf, she left many leaves hanging including her daughters, Ellen and husband, Tom Gilliam, Joan and husband, Charlie Potter; Grace Anne Parker; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Kessinger and husband, Ron. As well as, Bill and Leah Braford, Betsy and E.G. Shepard, Rebecca and Tom Rubino, and Susan and Brad Englander; grandchildren, Marnie and Seth Caldwell, Susanne and Bert O'Neal and Chas and Rosalea Potter; great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Josie Caldwell, Addie Gray, Louise and Bo O'Neal and Riley, Andi, and Carley Potter.
Anne grew up in what is known as Springfield. The settlement in Rockbridge County near High Bridge Church. Her childhood home was originally on the "The Great Wagon Road" and served as stagecoach stop, repair shop for wagons, and entertained travelers including four presidents and Daniel Boone. The log home eventually was overtaken by Interstate 81. The longings to return to that historic home that sheltered Anne's family and her childhood memories was held dear by her until the end.
In 1946, Anne married Bill Gilliam and moved to the farm in Springwood, where they raised their family. She raised four children and was an exceptional farm hand and gardener. Anne and her sister, Rebecca raised their families across the road from one another and their houses were full of pranks and laughter. Bill would often tell people that he hoped that his children would inherit Anne's sweet disposition and his good looks.
After Bill's passing, Anne married Ed Braford and moved back to Natural Bridge. She was active in the Glasgow Garden Club. Anne served as regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution and would proudly list her ancestors from memory. She was proud of her Scottish heritage.
Upon becoming a grandmother, she chose to be called Granny Anne in hopes that when her grandchildren grew up, they would drop the Granny part and just call her Anne. In what is possibly the greatest backfire of all times she was then and still is called Granny Anne not only by her grandchildren but everyone in the community as well.
She was a joyful and faithful member of both High Bridge and Buchanan Presbyterian churches. She played the piano and lead Sunday school classes and made sure that all her brood was in church whether they attended the same church as her or not. If you knew Granny Anne, you had to be quick. Her wit and sarcasm kept you on your toes and made you chuckle. She could bamboozle the best of care givers into doing things her way and could have won Jeopardy any day of the week. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother but when asked how she wanted to be remembered she was quick to tell you that she was the best baseball hind catcher in all of Natural Bridge. Anne was a lively soul whose greatest antics cannot be printed but if asked her family will happily share her best stories.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Buchanan Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Matthew Aldas officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes donations be made to the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department, Buchanan Rescue Squad, Buchanan Presbyterian Church, High Bridge Presbyterian Church or the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.