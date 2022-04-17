Harriet Newsome Grisso
November 6, 1917 - April 8, 2022
Harriet N. Grisso, 104, of Roanoke, Va., a cherished mother, grandmother, friend, and nurse, died on Friday, April 8, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Price A. Grisso Sr.
Harriet is survived by her daughters, Susan Grisso and Karen Thompson; son, Price A. "Buddy" Grisso Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Grisso; son-in-law, Bill Parent; three grandchildren, Adam Thompson, Erin Gengo (Trey Causey), and Morgan Gengo (Luis DeClet); and three great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Leila, and Adela.
Harriet was born on November 6, 1917, in Winton, North Carolina, where she grew up helping her father, Arthur, care for her siblings, sister, Frances, and brothers, Robert and Turk, after their mother, Evelyn, died when Harriet was 12. Caring for people became a life-long mission as she graduated from Norfolk General Hospital and became a registered nurse. At Norfolk General she met a handsome patient, Price Grisso of Roanoke, Va., who was working as an electrician at the Norfolk Naval Shipyards during the end of World War II.
On July 17, 1945, they were married in Winton, N.C. and subsequently moved to Roanoke. There, Harriet and Price settled in the Back Creek area and raised their children. Harriet worked at Lewis Gale Hospital as night nursing supervisor for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, playing bridge and traveling after she retired, especially trips with her sister-in-law, Alice Newsome (Turk's wife) and their three daughters, Kathy, Elizabeth, and Susan.
Even after retirement Harriet continued her mission of nurturing by volunteering for local health screenings and donating blood and platelets to the American Red Cross. A long-term member of Cave Spring Methodist Church, Harriet relished the connections she made with her church community. A Master Gardener, she enjoyed her fellow gardeners, friends, nursing associates and extended family, especially Kim Hurd, her caregiver for several years in her later life. Even in her last days she kept us laughing by finding ways to make light of her infirmities and limitations. More than anything else she enjoyed her family and her lofty position as matriarch; we are blessed to have had her in our lives and will miss her immensely.
A memorial service for Harriet will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.