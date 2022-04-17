Harriet was a part of Dans life in those early years " on the creek". Harriet was loved and super respected by everyone that ever knew her. "Young" Yvonne and myself wish Harriet´s entire family all the best. If "older" Yvonne were here - she would join in our saddened feelings to hear of Harriet´s passing. May the Lord have a very special place for Harriet.

Dan & Yvonne Vaught Friend April 16, 2022