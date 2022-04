Harry Earle Arthur Sr.



March 19, 1945 - December 5, 2020



Harry Earle Arthur Sr., retired Methodist minister, lived in Shady Springs, W.Va., formally of Vinton, Va. He was predeceased by parents, Harry and Reta Arthur; sister, Jorla Jean Markham.



Left to cherish his memory are wife, Margaret Ferne Arthur; brother, the Rev. Jimmy Arthur Sr.; three stepchildren; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Private service.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.