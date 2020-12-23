Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Clarke "Duke" Curtis
Harry Clarke "Duke"

Curtis

11-25-1956 - 12-23-2019

Happy 1st Anniversary and Merry CHRISTmas

Love is kind, Love never fails, Faith, Hope and Love, But the greatest of these is LOVE

We Love you and miss you dearly

Your wife, Patricia; daughter, Tiffany; son, Patrick; his wife, Tennille; his nephew who is like a son, Donte'; grandson, Patrick Jr.; sisters, Saundra (Robert) Eaves and Cecil Maria Otey; brother, Ceasar (Joann) Hancock; daughters in love, Lauren Harris and Heather Willis, mother-in-law, Marian Gray; in law, Joyce Daniels; aunt, Lillie Mae (James) Johnson; special cousins, Charlene Curtis and Sharolyn Grant; and Nickey (Byrl) Wright; life long friend and brother, George "Kila" (Eva) Miller; his High Street Baptist Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have great memories with you. You were more than just a friend and mentor. As I remember this day, just know that you are missed. Thanks for your kind words of encouragement over the years. You are truly [email protected]
Basil Bratton
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results