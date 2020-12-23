Harry Clarke "Duke"



Curtis



11-25-1956 - 12-23-2019



Happy 1st Anniversary and Merry CHRISTmas



Love is kind, Love never fails, Faith, Hope and Love, But the greatest of these is LOVE



We Love you and miss you dearly



Your wife, Patricia; daughter, Tiffany; son, Patrick; his wife, Tennille; his nephew who is like a son, Donte'; grandson, Patrick Jr.; sisters, Saundra (Robert) Eaves and Cecil Maria Otey; brother, Ceasar (Joann) Hancock; daughters in love, Lauren Harris and Heather Willis, mother-in-law, Marian Gray; in law, Joyce Daniels; aunt, Lillie Mae (James) Johnson; special cousins, Charlene Curtis and Sharolyn Grant; and Nickey (Byrl) Wright; life long friend and brother, George "Kila" (Eva) Miller; his High Street Baptist Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.