Harry Hampton Gearheart Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Harry Hampton Gearheart Jr.

Harry H. Gearheart Jr., 66, of Madison Heights, died peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2021. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Harry Hampton Gearheart Sr. and Alma Hiner Gearheart.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ronald Gearheart (Michele) and Nicole Jenrow; the love of his life, Debbie Stidham; his grandchildren, Haley Mogan (Alex), JT McKinney, Leah Gearheart, and Scout Jenrow: great-grandchildren, Abyrn, Asher, and Avery Mogan; sisters, Kathy Farmer and Pat Callahan; brother, Richard Gearheart; nephew and niece, David Callahan (Robbyn) and Lisa Powers; special friends/family, Chuck and Delores Talley, Tina Iler, and Ron and Valerie Ashley, and many other family and friends.

Harry was born on July 7, 1955, in Roanoke, Va. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School. After a short stint in the Navy, he pursued a degree in Nursing from Virginia Western Community College. He spent his life devoted to caring for others in the critical care setting, mentoring new nurses and residents, and making lifelong friends along the way. Harry never met a stranger and truly cared for people in general.

A Celebration of life will be held at New Vision Baptist Church, 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In keeping with the Harry's laid back attitude, please feel free to dress casual.

A memorial donation may be made to New Vision Baptist Church Missions fund. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
New Vision Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know Harry, but I know his brother Richard, and in knowing Richard I am sure Harry must have been a gentle, kind and caring person. My thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family and especially to Richard. R.I.P Harry.
Lilian M East
Family
December 24, 2021
I grew up on Denniston Avenue near Hampton and have many fond memories of him. He was a good guy.
Robbie Sims Zarske
December 21, 2021
A Truly Good Person. RIP Harry...
Tim Callahan
December 20, 2021
I worked with Harry at Va Baptist hosp.so sorry to hear this.
vickie childress
December 20, 2021
