Harry Hampton Gearheart Jr.Harry H. Gearheart Jr., 66, of Madison Heights, died peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2021. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Harry Hampton Gearheart Sr. and Alma Hiner Gearheart.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ronald Gearheart (Michele) and Nicole Jenrow; the love of his life, Debbie Stidham; his grandchildren, Haley Mogan (Alex), JT McKinney, Leah Gearheart, and Scout Jenrow: great-grandchildren, Abyrn, Asher, and Avery Mogan; sisters, Kathy Farmer and Pat Callahan; brother, Richard Gearheart; nephew and niece, David Callahan (Robbyn) and Lisa Powers; special friends/family, Chuck and Delores Talley, Tina Iler, and Ron and Valerie Ashley, and many other family and friends.Harry was born on July 7, 1955, in Roanoke, Va. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School. After a short stint in the Navy, he pursued a degree in Nursing from Virginia Western Community College. He spent his life devoted to caring for others in the critical care setting, mentoring new nurses and residents, and making lifelong friends along the way. Harry never met a stranger and truly cared for people in general.A Celebration of life will be held at New Vision Baptist Church, 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In keeping with the Harry's laid back attitude, please feel free to dress casual.A memorial donation may be made to New Vision Baptist Church Missions fund. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation, Rocky Mount.