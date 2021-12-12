Harry Graves Johnson Jr.
April 27, 1921 - December 6, 2021
Harry G. Johnson Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully to Glory on Tuesday, December 6, 2021, at the age of 100. A graduate of Virginia Tech in 1941, he served as a personnel officer in England with the 8th United States Air Force during World War II for 42 months and attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was the son of the late Harry G. Johnson and Kathleen Nance Johnson.
He was past President and CEO of Magic City Motor Corporation for 31 years and was past CEO of Big Lick Realty. He served as a past president of the Roanoke Auto Dealers Association and the Roanoke Valley Safety Council and was a past director of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, the Shenandoah Club, Roanoke Merchant's Association, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and the Roanoke YMCA. He was a member and former Vestryman of St. John's Episcopal Church, and the Roanoke Country Club.
Preceding him in death was his beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy Snyder Johnson. He is survived by his son, William W. (Bill) Johnson and wife, Ann Jones Johnson, and daughters, Ellen J. Massey and husband, Michael L. Massey, and Ann Claire Shepherd and husband, Joel Shepherd. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Johnson Williams, and husband, Cranston Williams Jr.; nephew, Reade Williams; and niece, Sally Williams. His grandchildren include David Candler, John Candler, Bill Candler, Cameron Johnson, Claire Johnson, Sarah Shepherd, Mary Gin Palattao, Michael Massey Jr., and Jennifer Massey. Great-grandchildren are Jack Candler, Kate Candler, Haley Candler, Jane Candler, Will Candler and Eliza Candler.
Special thanks to those who lovingly cared for him including Elizabeth Pagans and all the staff at Raleigh Court Nursing Home.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to St. John's Episcopal Church or to the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.