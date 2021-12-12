Mr. Johnson hired me in 1977 to work ay Magic City Ford in the new body shop, I was 29 years old. I used to push a button in my stall to order parts and material from the parts department, then run as fast as I could to get there before they could lay the parts out for me. One day I almost ran into him and had to apologize and explain what I was doing. After that, he would give me a big smile when ever he saw me. My condolences to Bill and the rest of the family.

Randal Johnson Work December 13, 2021