KEMPER
Harry L.
September 25, 2020
Harry L. "Woody" Kemper, 78 of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Effie Kemper; brothers, Johnny, Vernon and Larry Kemper; and sister, Joyce Campbell.
Harry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Kemper; his sons, David Kemper and wife, Carolyn, and John Kemper; seven grandchildren, Kendra Kemper Smith and husband, Josh, Kaycee Kemper, Curtis Kemper, Kyle Kemper, Austin Kemper, Hunter Kemper, and Trey Kemper. He is also survived by three sisters, Betty Angle and husband, Leonard, Rachel Cochran, and Barbara Nicely; brother-in-law, Ralph Broughman and wife, Nellie; two sisters-in-law, Mary L. Kemper and Brenda Milton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Dr. John Ott and Pastor Mike Lauridsen officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.