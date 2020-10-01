Messimer
Harry Lee
May 31, 1929
September 29, 2020
There is a tour bus leaving for Heaven and Harry is your driver. Harry Lee Messimer, 91, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Harry was born on May 31, 1929, in Elizabethton, Tenn. to the late Amy and John Messimer. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He drove a Greyhound bus from 1956 to 1988. After retiring from Greyhound, he drove for Abbott Tours for 24 years. He was a volunteer at the Virginia Museum of Transportation at which he created an exhibit of bus memorabilia and audio of stories from his driving experiences. He considered everyone he met as his friend.
He was an active member in American Legion Post 248, VFW, Republican National Committee, a 63-year member of Free Mason Dashell Lodge #238, Royal Arch Chapter 214, Masonic Knights Templar of Tennessee, and the Kazim Temple of Roanoke. He cherished the friends he acquired in his square-dancing days.
His surviving family includes his wife, Linda; his daughter and son-in-law, Marti and Steve Graham, their two daughters, and their one grandson; his son and daughter-in-law, Harry Lee II and Kelly Messimer, their six children, and their one daughter-in-law; his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and April Messimer, and their daughter; his sister, Diane Long and husband, Ken; his niece and her husband, Kristy and Kevin Vaughn, and their children; his three stepchildren; and his three stepgrandsons.
A celebration of Harry's life will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the CommUNITY Church in Salem, Va. A period of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Carawan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CommUNITY Church's children's ministry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
