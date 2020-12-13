Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Donald "Donnie" Morehead
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Harry Donald "Donnie" Morehead

January 4, 1950 - December 1, 2020

Harry Donald "Donnie" Morehead, 70, of Austinville, Va. was called home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Donnie was born January 4, 1950, in Pulaski, Va., the first son of the late Jennings Donnell and Bessie Caroline Morehead. He retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles as DLQA Quality Assurance Supervisor for the Bristol Division after 36 years of service. Donnie loved gardening, working in the yard and most of all, his wife of 40 years and his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Patricia Ashbrook Morehead; his daughter, Gretchen Caroline Bell (Jim); son, John Harrison Morehead (Aimee); and grandchildren, Samuel James and Emmaline Sophia Bell and Isabelle Patton and Harrison Maxwell Morehead.

A private graveside service was held at the Morehead Family Cemetery on the farm of his cherished grandparents, Peter Harrison and Mary Zelda Morehead. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morehead Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Patricia Morehead 192 Mill Bank Lane, Austinville, VA 24312. McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va. was in charge of arrangements.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.