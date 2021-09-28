Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
The Rev. Harvey O. Davis
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
The Rev. Harvey O. Davis

September 17, 1948 - September 25, 2021

The Rev. Harvey O. Davis, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park in the Chapel of Light Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park in the Chapel of Light Mausoleum.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Harvey was a very nice man. I knew him from church and on a professional level. He had a beautiful smile and very courteous May you rest in peace. My condolences to the family. I wish that I could have attended the viewing and service for Harvey. The family has my prayers.
Kay Johnson
Friend
October 27, 2021
My condolences to the family of Harvey Davis he was a good man with a never ending smile
Traci
October 4, 2021
Praying what will give you the most Hope is God's grace, family and friends' love and support in knowing God has smiled on Harvey and Heaven has another Angel. May you find the peace, comfort and strength you need to get through this difficult journey with our deepest sympathy.
Roger and Linda Lambert
Friend
September 30, 2021
Our Prayers are with you all.
Penny THOMPSON Ollie
Friend
September 30, 2021

Beloved Family,

May God grant you peace and comfort in the home going of your loved one. Harvey was a friendly person with a glowing smile. His kind spirit will forever be cherished.

Sincere Sympathy,
Angeline Long Jones
September 29, 2021
My condolences to the Davis/Bolden families. Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Gaye Montree
Friend
September 29, 2021
Eternal rest grant to him O Lord.
Beverly Keeling
September 29, 2021
Rest in peace uncle harvey I will truly miss you love you pearly
Pearl Chandler
Family
September 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
audrey mason
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to the Davis and Bolden families on the passing Harvey. A special condolence to his twin (Hervey).
Herbert Dunnaville
Friend
September 29, 2021
My condolences to the family Betty Burwell
Betty Burwell
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results