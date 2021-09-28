The Rev. Harvey O. Davis
September 17, 1948 - September 25, 2021
The Rev. Harvey O. Davis, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park in the Chapel of Light Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.