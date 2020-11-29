Hayleigh Elizabeth Gibson
January 17, 1995 - November 24, 2020
Hayleigh Elizabeth Gibson of Roanoke, Virginia, lost her fight for life at Georgetown University Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
After struggling with a rare metabolic disorder all of her life she decided to have a liver transplant (the only cure for the disorder) in hopes of a better quality of life. Unfortunately, the transplant came with lots of complications and a progressive decline in her health. Those who knew Hayleigh well admired her strength and tenacity.
She experienced many medical issues in her short life and was a fighter until the very end. Hayleigh had a witty sense of humor and a sassy attitude that people loved. She enjoyed debating topics she felt strongly about. Hayleigh was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Hayleigh was born in Asheville, North Carolina and grew up in Blacksburg and Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2013. Hayleigh attended Virginia Western Community College and studied Psychology at Roanoke College. She enjoyed aerial yoga and was interested in holistic health and natural healing. Hayleigh loved all furry friends, but her cats were special to her.
She also loved listening to all kinds of music, going to music festivals and concerts, reading books, and watching movies. Hayleigh was happiest when she was at the beach, Topsail Beach, North Carolina was her favorite. She also loved the mountains and taking long drives on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hayleigh loved hiking to many beautiful spots in the mountains.
She loved to sing and had such a beautiful voice. Hayleigh was in choir throughout her 12 years in school. She also sang with the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir and performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Hayleigh played violin and piano when she was younger.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Brice and Allene Sykes of Birchleaf, Virginia; paternal grandparents, Doris Gibson of Berryville, Virginia; James Gibson of Clintwood, Virginia; and Mary Slaski of New Hyde Park, New York; and several aunts and uncles.
Hayleigh is survived by her parents, John and Elizabeth Sykes Slaski of Roanoke, Virginia, and Jerry and Pam Gibson of Pembroke, Virginia; step-siblings, Evan Slaski of Fairfax, Virginia, Morgan Slaski of Denver, Colorado, Rachel Coale of Roanoke, Virginia, and William Coale; a special aunt/Godmother, Sue Counts, of Kernersville, North Carolina; along with numerous other wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved Hayleigh so very much.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke. A second Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Haysi Funeral Home in Haysi, Virginia. Hayleigh will be laid to rest near her maternal grandparents at the A.J. Edwards Cemetery in Birchleaf, Virginia.
The family requests that masks be worn to the visitations and social distancing practiced.
If you prefer to make donations in lieu of flowers, the following were important to Hayleigh, The National Urea Cycle Disorders Foundation, https://www.nucdf.org
, in memory of Hayleigh Gibson or to The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir, https://www.childrenschoir.com/virtual-concert-donate-page
, in memory of Hayleigh Gibson. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.