Haywood Wray Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Haywood Wray Jr.

Haywood Wray Jr., age 80, of Boones Mill, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Haywood Wray Sr. and Bernice Fisher Wray.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Jones (Bert), Brian Wray (Melanie), and David Wray (Mindy); grandchildren, Shelby Wray, Austin Wray, Justus Jones, Garrett Jones, Audra Jones, and Maddie Wray; and great-grandchild, Dawson Banfalvy. Also surviving are his sister, Ann Southall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, from Flora Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jim Steele officiating. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Sep
12
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Perdue Watts
September 14, 2021
