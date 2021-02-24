Menu
Hazel Love Brown
Hazel Love Brown

April 15, 1933 - February 22, 2021

On Monday, February 22, 2021, Hazel Love Brown, of Wirtz, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior and to be joined with her husband, Warren Brown.

She was born on April 15, 1933, in Rocky Mount, Va., the daughter of the late Robert and Addie Love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Harrison, Earl Harrison, Jackie Love, and Lowell Love; sisters, Jean Smith and Tessie Perdue; and granddaughters, Tonya and Maria Polumbo.

She is survived by her children, Roger Dowdy (Nancy), Linda Crowe (Billy), Diane Polumbo; grandchildren, Shelia Walker (Doug), Missy Tuck (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Hope Tuck, Cameron Walker, Mackenzie Tuck, Makayla Collins, Micah Campbell, Cayden Polumbo; sisters, Mildred Hall, Betsy Hall; brother, Jay Harrison.

Hazel retired from Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital after many years of service. Hazel was a loving, caring person who cherished her relationships with family and friends. The family would like to thank Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with the Rev. Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. before the service starts at the funeral home. Due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia over the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-5533.

Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home
140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA
Feb
26
Interment
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to send my heart felt condolences to Hazel´s family, so sorry to hear of your loss! Hazel was a very sweet lady. Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory Hazel! Warren´s sister, Juanita
Juanita Hodges-Custer
February 24, 2021
I worked with Hazel at the hospital. She was a kind, caring, loving person. She always was a hard worker who took care of all of us. I am sorry for your loss.
Janet Pugh
February 24, 2021
Forever Loved and Remembered. Many Prayers for the Family. Sadly Missed,
Victoria Carter-Collins
Friend
February 24, 2021
To the family, Granny Hazel will be deeply missed. Our hearts are so saddened. I will always remember her acceptance without judgement and the beautiful smile she always wore. What a beautiful loss back to her Heavenly home. Much love and many prayers, there's no love like the love of a mother. Rest in Paradise Granny Hazel. Always remembering.
Victoria & Jonathan Collins
February 24, 2021
