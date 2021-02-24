Hazel Love BrownApril 15, 1933 - February 22, 2021On Monday, February 22, 2021, Hazel Love Brown, of Wirtz, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior and to be joined with her husband, Warren Brown.She was born on April 15, 1933, in Rocky Mount, Va., the daughter of the late Robert and Addie Love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Harrison, Earl Harrison, Jackie Love, and Lowell Love; sisters, Jean Smith and Tessie Perdue; and granddaughters, Tonya and Maria Polumbo.She is survived by her children, Roger Dowdy (Nancy), Linda Crowe (Billy), Diane Polumbo; grandchildren, Shelia Walker (Doug), Missy Tuck (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Hope Tuck, Cameron Walker, Mackenzie Tuck, Makayla Collins, Micah Campbell, Cayden Polumbo; sisters, Mildred Hall, Betsy Hall; brother, Jay Harrison.Hazel retired from Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital after many years of service. Hazel was a loving, caring person who cherished her relationships with family and friends. The family would like to thank Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care.Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home with the Rev. Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. before the service starts at the funeral home. Due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia over the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-5533.