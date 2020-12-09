Hazel HaleDecember 6, 2020On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Hazel Hale became an angel in heaven as she always was on earth. She was a devout Christian who lived her faith everyday of her 97 years. She was a charter member of Northside Presbyterian Church.She raised her six children by sharing her faith and love of others. She was generous to a fault preferring to go without rather than see anyone in need. While raising her own children, she welcomed all neighborhood children into her home. Anyone who entered her home became family and felt her love. She loved to feed anyone who came into her home as well as any animal that was lucky enough to cross her path.She was an amazingly strong woman who at the age of 82 began keeping her great-granddaughter who was born premature. She was determined to take care of this baby and she did it. She has incredible strength and continually amazed her family right up to the end. She was a friend to all and will be missed by everyone who had the privilege to know and love her.The family would like to thank McCoy Funeral Home, Valley Ridge Home Health, Frieda Bostian and her special mail carrier Lorie McCoy.Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hale; son, Monte Hale; parents, Courtney and Lucy Caldwell; stepmother, Rosie Caldwell; brothers, Harmon and Sidney Caldwell; sister, Edna Dillon; son-in-law, Bobby Bowles; granddaughter, Angie Bowles.Hazel is survived by her children, Martha and Danny McMahan, Mildred and Joseph Ryan, Wava Bowles, Wanda and Cody Vincil, Walter and Debbie Hale; daughter-in-law, Janet Hale; grandchildren, Ricky and Marilyn McMahan, Tina McMahan, Sonya Ryan, Stephanie and Ronnie Bailey, Shelana and Jason Gwinn, Missy Bowles Hudson, Kasey and Dallas St. Clair, Shawna and Jamie Lafon, Harvey and Jennifer Waddell Jr., Jody and Collette Waddell, Jonathan and Shelby Waddell, Jessica and George Robertson, Amanda and Jamie Slusser, Christopher Hale and Afton; sister, Elizabeth Hale; 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Westview Cemetery with the Rev. John Hopkins officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blacksburg Rescue Squad at 1300 Progress Street NW, Blacksburg, VA 24060 . Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.