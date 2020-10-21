ANDERSON
Heather Nichole
January 2, 1985
October 16, 2020
Heather Nichole Anderson, 35, of Roanoke, Virginia, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Heather was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Joyce Anderson, and maternal grandparents, Albert and Alice Collins.
Heather is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Steven and Theresa Anderson; her twin, Stephanie (Charles); baby sister, Sierra; and her favorite nephew, Dominick. She is also survived by her best friends, Leslie and Anesa; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; a great-aunt; and many friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of 7 South ICU at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH).
The family will receive family and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018. The Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, also at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Myron Atkinson officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.