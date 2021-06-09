Helen Austin Custer AkersNovember 9, 1931 - June 7, 2021Helen Austin Custer Akers, age 89 of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1931 a daughter of the late James Taylor and Ruth Wright Austin.She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Lee Custer; sisters, Lillian and Edith Austin who died in infancy; brothers, Robert "Eck", Richard, Lloyd, Alfred, Arthur, Howard and Lee Austin. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Charles Kenneth Akers; daughter, Elizabeth Custer Nichols (Russ Fitzgerald); son, Greg Akers (Mary); grandson, Travis Nichols (Antonia); granddaughter, Carmen A. Josephsen (Eric); grandson, Kyle Akers; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nyomi, Nevin and Noland Nichols, Eric Josephsen III and Rudy Josephsen, Elaine Josephsen, and Ethan Akers; plus brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.Helen was raised in Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson High School. She balanced family with a career, retiring from Allstate Insurance Company after 26 years of service. Her Christian faith was very important to her, and she served in many roles at her church homes including Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and on various committees. In 1991 Ken and Helen moved to Rocky Mount.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gogginsville United Methodist Church in Helen's memory. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jube 11, 2021 with the Rev. Kathryn Budzik officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.