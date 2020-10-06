hale
Helen Carol
August 28, 1944
October 3, 2020
Helen Carol Chesnut Hale, age 76, passed away at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, following a long-fought battle with cancer and dementia. She was born on Monday, August 28, 1944, to the late Leonard and Virginia Vance Chesnut. Helen retired after 20 years from the Salem Walmart Vision Center. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Myles Chesnut; brothers-in-law, Douglas Hale, and Dennis Doyle; sisters-in-law, Carma Reynolds, and Wanda Sue Hale.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 55 years, Sidney Hale; sister, Brenda (Charles) Lugar; brother-in-law, Rodney (Sonya) Hale; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Mike) Walker, Sharon Doyle, Peggy Hale, and Shirley Chesnut; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with Rev. Rodney Hale officiating.
You are asked to observe all current CDC and local government recommendations concerning masks and social distancing regarding COVID-19.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the folks at Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their kind and loving care given to Helen during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice
in Helen's honor.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.