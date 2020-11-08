Barranger
Helen Caudill Barranger, 98, formerly of Roanoke, Va. passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Helen moved to Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, N.C. in 2015 to be closer to her family.
Helen was born in Whitesburg, Ky. on May 25, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Reverend OV Caudill and Rachel Boyle Caudill. Helen was a lifelong member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. Her environmental dedication inspired her to co-found Roanoke's Clean Valley Association. She was elected to the Board of Trustees of Roanoke College and served for many years. She received the Roanoke College Medal, the highest award given to Alumni. Her service was also recognized by the American Association of University Women Educational Foundation.
Education equaled empowerment for Helen. She received her associate degree at Marion College. As an adult learner, Helen enrolled at Roanoke College to earn her bachelor's degree. She remained involved at Marion College as an alumna volunteer for many years. She later attended graduate courses at Hollins College (University). She found joy and independence as she went on to a career as a Contributing Editor and freelance writer for Blue Ridge Country and Roanoker magazines. Interview assignments took her crisscrossing Appalachia writing stories that showcased the mountains and people inhabiting them that she so loved.
Reading was her passion. She loved her flowers and birds as her mother before her. Her thoughtful letters and cards and generous nature brought smiles to many friends and family she cherished through the years. She and Glynn enjoyed wintering in Naples, Fla. for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by Glynn Barranger, her spouse of 71 years, and her sister, Rachel Phillips. She is survived by two daughters, Glenna Keller of Wilmington and Margie Reid (Bill) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Paul Hayes (Paula), Glynn Hayes (Julie), Christi McCloud (Bill), Camey Reid; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Jack Hayes, Savanna Hayes, Connor and Brady McCloud.
She and her family were grateful for the wonderful care provided by her caregivers, Leonidah, Felista and Sophie as well as those at Magnolia Glenn and Transitions LifeCare.
A graveside service was held for the family at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Renewal on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Memorials may be made to: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church-Foundation for Missions, 1837 Grandin Road SW Roanoke, VA 24015.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.