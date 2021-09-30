Helen Elizabeth Hash Hairston
March 19, 1931 - September 27, 2021
Mother Helen Elizabeth Hash Hairston, 90, was called from life to reward on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her residence.
A homegoing service to celebrate her life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Interment will follow the service in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.