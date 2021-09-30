To the entire Hash and Hairston families!!!

Thank you for lending your Precious Mother to countless others!!! Young Women, Married Couples, children. So many Souls have been touched by this Jewel!!! I will forever be Grateful that she took me and my Baby ( Eldest Child Teace) into her home!! And taught me just like I was one of her daughters!!! We do not have many Mothers that will do that these Days!!! She taught me Holiness!!! I shall never forget it!!!

Go get your Crown Momma!!!!! Love Evagelist Joann Menefee

Joann Menefee Family October 2, 2021