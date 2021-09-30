Menu
Helen Elizabeth Hash Hairston
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Helen Elizabeth Hash Hairston

March 19, 1931 - September 27, 2021

Mother Helen Elizabeth Hash Hairston, 90, was called from life to reward on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her residence.

A homegoing service to celebrate her life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Interment will follow the service in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oct
1
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
The Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre
710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, VA
Oct
2
Interment
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
33 Entries
Thank you family for allowing me to participate in the memorial service to honor your mother in American Sign Language. It was my honor.
Continued blessings to you.
Bernice Griffin
Friend
October 2, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to The Entire Hash/Hairston Family. I pray that God comfort you in you time of grief, may He flood you with so many memories. Our love to you all The Rashid & Farmer Families.
Desiree Farmer Rashid
Friend
October 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paulette Terry-Horton
October 2, 2021
I am Praying for you all Love ❤
Bobbie Hull
Family
October 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Bangura
Neighbor
October 2, 2021
To the entire Hash and Hairston families!!!
Thank you for lending your Precious Mother to countless others!!! Young Women, Married Couples, children. So many Souls have been touched by this Jewel!!! I will forever be Grateful that she took me and my Baby ( Eldest Child Teace) into her home!! And taught me just like I was one of her daughters!!! We do not have many Mothers that will do that these Days!!! She taught me Holiness!!! I shall never forget it!!!
Go get your Crown Momma!!!!! Love Evagelist Joann Menefee
Joann Menefee
Family
October 2, 2021
I am Praying For You All I Love You All
Bobbie Hull
Family
October 2, 2021
We offer our condolences and sorry we can't be with you all on today. Praying for the family.
Bishop and Mrs Earley Dillard
October 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Such a beautiful life,well lived and a wonderful
example of ' Love in Action'. God bless you all. (Darlene and Marlene)
Darlene Johnson
Friend
October 2, 2021
Mother Helen Hash Hairston was a beautiful Angel here on earth. She honored the Lord and served faithfully at her Church. Her smile and her countenance would light any room. She was a faithful wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to her family as well as extended families. She will be missed here, but we’ll see her again in glory
Marilyn Cochran
Friend
October 2, 2021
May God Continue To Bless and Comfort you.
Sincere Love and Prayers.....Kansas King Massenburg
Kansas King Massenburg
October 2, 2021
Trena Thornton
Acquaintance
October 1, 2021
May God Continue To Strengthen The Family of Sister Helen E.Hash Hairston As They Proceed To Lay Her To Rest. I Will Continue To Pray For The Family. A Family Of Love . My Heart Goes Out To My Dungee, Hash Family. Love Ruth Dee Dee Preston❤
Ruth Dee Dee Preston
Friend
October 1, 2021
Condolences to the Hash family prayers for strength and knowing mama is now resting in God's loving arm take care of one another love to all Sonya Reynolds Sullivan
Sonya Sullivan
Classmate
October 1, 2021
My sincerest fervent prayers to the family of Mother Helen. May your precious memories of her serve as a comfort and peace in the days ahead, and may her legacy live in all that knew her and loved her.
Blessings,
Barbara B Gorham
Barbara Gorham
Friend
October 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Lady, May the family have comfort in knowing she's resting in heavenly peace.
Janice Preston
October 1, 2021
Dearest Anita,
So sorry & sad to hear about your mother. May the Lord watch over you & lift you up during this difficult time. God Bless You & Your Family! Love, Lisa Wray
Lisa Wray
Friend
October 1, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Daniel
Friend
October 1, 2021
Family Sending Condolences and Prayers to you, may your Memories and Love be a comfort to you.
Star Mayo
September 30, 2021
Love is what you showed everyone. From your smile to just the way you embraced anyone who cane around. We love you and will miss you granny.
Rayshawn Carter
Family
September 30, 2021
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. God has a special angel in heaven with him now. Your mother/grandmother was one of the sweetest people that I knew. Mother Helen will be missed by so many. She touched a lot of lives in her own quiet way. A beautiful woman of God.
Debra and Leonard Jordan
Friend
September 30, 2021
To Sweet Sister Jane & family. I will keep you in my Prayers for the days, weeks and months to come. I Pray Gods strength for you all during this time of bereavement.
Lisa Phanelson Board
Family
September 30, 2021
My love, prayers and sympathy to the family. I may not be there with you in person but know in spirit I will be.you are a blessed family, love you so very much.
Thelma Hash Carter
Family
September 30, 2021
To The Hash Family
Although words cannot begin to ease the sorrow of your loss, please know that you are in the prayers of so many who care. My brother, I'm praying that God will comfort y'all with His peace, surround you in His love and encourage you with His presence.
Rev. John & Cheryl Cunningham
Rev. John Cunningham
Brother
September 30, 2021
Julissa Robles, Stephanie Rudd
September 30, 2021
Aunt Helen was such a precious jewel to all of us. Her life, her legacy and her sweet spirit will never be forgotten. What a wonderful gift God gave us through her life for over 90 years on this earth. Wow! Thank you Jesus.
Eugene & Deborah Hash
Family
September 30, 2021
Debbie McKinney
September 30, 2021
Mechelle McKinney
September 30, 2021
Sending My Condolences Prayers And Love To The Hash Hairston’s Family ♥
Loletta Williams
Friend
September 30, 2021
The Gill family will certainly be in prayer with the entire Hash family. We have known this beautiful woman of God for over 60 years and she has truly led by Godly example with such grace. May you find comfort in Jesus Christ and peace in your precious memories of a life well lived and well loved!
The Gill family
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph & Angela Harris
Friend
September 29, 2021
Growing up I spent many days and nights in the home of Bishop George and Mother Helen Hash. She was always soft spoken and the sharpest dressed woman I knew. She will be greatly missed!! To my best friend and sister Joyce and all of her children, I love yall and will continue to pray for each of you.
Tammy Darity
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Jones
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 results