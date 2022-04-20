Helen Clarencetine Gillespie HuffordApril 5, 1925 - April 17, 2022Helen Clarencetine Gillespie Hufford, 97, of Pulaski, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, Easter Sunday - her favorite day of the year - at her home, surrounded by the love of family and friends.Born on April 5, 1925, Palm Sunday, on the Back Fork of Elk River in Webster Springs, W.Va., she was the second child and first daughter of ten children born to Bertha May Baughman Gillespie and Clarence Ward Gillespie.Helen married Dean Hufford, of Pulaski, Va. on June 19, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Webster Springs.Helen loved God and her Pulaski church family at the First Christian Church, where she taught a Sunday School Class for 65 years and was very active in the Christian Women's Fellowship. She served several years as a Deacon and was one of the church's first female Elders. She also served two terms as the president of Church Women United in Pulaski.Helen was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 57 wonderful years, Shirley Dean Hufford on January 10, 2006; a great-grandson, Lincoln Matthew Herman; seven brothers and sisters and their spouses, and a nephew.She is survived by her son and his wife, Thomas Dean Hufford (Nanette Lynn Peacock), and her daughter and her husband, Helen Jane Hufford Herman (the Rev. Glen Alan Herman); two granddaughters and their husbands, Bethany Joy Herman Archer (Lucas Lee Archer), and Sarah Rebekah Herman Kiesling (Jarrod Dean Kiesling); and a grandson and his wife, Dr. David Matthew Herman (Lauren Ashley Castle); eight great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.The family will receive friends at the First Christian Church, 524 N. Jefferson Avenue, Pulaski, Va. from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Funeral services will follow at the Church. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.