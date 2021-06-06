Helen Rae "Cookie" Hughes
January 22, 1945 - June 2, 2021
Helen Rae "Cookie" Hughes, 76, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on June 2, 2021.
Cookie was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on January 22, 1945. She was a woman of Christian faith and attended New Hope Church of God. Cookie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.W. "Moot" and Juanita Roberts; her grandson, Zachary Graham; her sisters, Pearl "Sis" Smith, Frances "Pee-Wee" Swain, Brenda Custard and Linda Roberts; and her brothers, Noblin and John Roberts.
Cookie is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Mike Hughes; her sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Kathy Graham and Greg and Beth Graham; five grandchildren, Josh and wife, Tori Graham, Phoebe, Matthew, Olivia and John Graham; great-grandchild, Aubree Graham and soon to be born Riley Graham; Cookie's siblings, Hoover and wife, Sadie Roberts, Faye Curtis, Peggy and husband, Jay Woolwine, Nancy McGrady and her sister-in-law, Nita Kingrea, many nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Conrad, Dawn, Cole, Tessa, and nine step-grandchildren.
Cookie will be remembered in the Christiansburg area for her years of cutting hair. Whether it was in the barber shop on Main Street or any number of other places in town, Cookie has cut the hair of a good portion of the Christiansburg population at one time or another. She was also known for her loving and giving spirit. Her family was everything to her and she also held room in her heart for all those around her.
Cookie wishes to spend eternity among the mountains, so her ashes will be spread near her home at a later date. The family welcomes donations to The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
Cookie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Until we see you again . . .
The Hughes family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.