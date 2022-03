Helen LeddenApril 21, 1917 - March 8, 2021Helen Ledden, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021.A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, to celebrate Helen's strength, determination, and love for her family. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels, Local Office on Aging ( www.loaa.org ).Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Road