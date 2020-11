LeeHelen M.November 11, 2020Helen M. Lee, 86, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at Serenity. There will be a public viewing on Monday November 16, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home.