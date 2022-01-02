Helen Phillips



Monroe



June 6, 1933 - November 27, 2021



Helen's abundant caring and giving enriched the lives of many persons. Her caring and giving became more intense over the years with the aging process of her parents and her work with older persons. Helen was chosen by her father as a resource for his financial and legal matters and health issues. Helen was present and obtained emergency assistance during his dying process. When her sister Barbara retired early to care for their mother, Helen was right there working with her. As a bank teller, Helen's caring and giving were perceived by the clients of the bank, especially by older clients who sought her assistance over the other tellers with their monetary matters. Helen's caring and giving were notable in her own family. Her caring and giving of love for her grandchildren were exceptional during their formative years.



Helen was a kind, generous, and thoughtful person. She encouraged nieces and nephews, as well as other family members, always remembering birthdays and making them feel valued. As she faced difficult situations throughout her life, Helen showed resilience and perseverance. She was intelligent, creative, and had outstanding organizational skills. Helen took pride in all she undertook, whether it was working at the bank, maintaining her house and yard, sewing, canning vegetables and apple butter, or planning her class reunions. Yet, she was humble, always thinking of how her actions would affect others. Helen was devoted to those whom she loved and was selfless in caring for them. She had a great sense of humor. When recounting a story she thought was funny, Helen would get a twinkle in her eye and laugh in a way that was wonderful to hear. Helen was a good woman who made a positive impact on many during her time on earth. We are thankful to have been among them.



In the universe of the living after physical death, Helen will be an active energyspirit by caring and giving assistance to other energyspirits in their ongoing wellbecoming. Helen, thanks for all of your caring and giving during your life on earth! We can only imagine what you will be doing living in the universe energyspirit.



Nieces Jonna McGraw and Cindy Hartmann, sister Dot Lancaster, and brother John Phillips



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.