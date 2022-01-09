Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Pratt
March 19, 1948 - January 3, 2022
Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Porter Pratt, 73, of Draper, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Jackie was born on March 19, 1948, in Radford, Va., to the late Richard and Margaret Porter.
She was a graduate of Radford University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education in 1972 and her Masters of Science Degree in Learning Disorders in 1977. She taught special education her entire career and retired from Pulaski County Schools in 2002. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lewis Pratt; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Allison Pratt; grandchildren, Nathan and Anna Pratt; sisters and brother-in-law, Patsy and Tom Sandidge, and Susan Cordell; loving caregiver, Lynn Ruggeri and husband, Bert; special friends, Susan and Jeff Bain, and Sandra and Jim Palmer; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living and Highland Ridge Rehab Center for all of the care and support that was provided in recent months.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jackie to Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski.
The Pratt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.