Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Pratt
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Pratt

March 19, 1948 - January 3, 2022

Helen Jacqueline "Jackie" Porter Pratt, 73, of Draper, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Jackie was born on March 19, 1948, in Radford, Va., to the late Richard and Margaret Porter.

She was a graduate of Radford University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education in 1972 and her Masters of Science Degree in Learning Disorders in 1977. She taught special education her entire career and retired from Pulaski County Schools in 2002. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lewis Pratt; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Allison Pratt; grandchildren, Nathan and Anna Pratt; sisters and brother-in-law, Patsy and Tom Sandidge, and Susan Cordell; loving caregiver, Lynn Ruggeri and husband, Bert; special friends, Susan and Jeff Bain, and Sandra and Jim Palmer; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living and Highland Ridge Rehab Center for all of the care and support that was provided in recent months.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jackie to Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski.

The Pratt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
21 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Jackie was such a fun, loving person. She was the gifted teacher for my son, Bryan in fourth grade at Critzer and her son Andy and my daughter, Meredith, were friends in band. It was always good to "run into her" in a store and share funny memories.
She will be sorely missed.
Susan Cook
Friend
January 26, 2022
Chris and Susan Oglesby Doyle
January 18, 2022
Our deepest condolences to Lewis, Andy, Allison, Nathan & Anna. While words fail to capture the pain of loosing a loved one, we look forward to the time when words will fail to capture the joy of seeing our love one again.
May we be a source of comfort for you.
Lynn, Alena & Bert Ruggeri
Lynn Ruggeri
Friend
January 14, 2022
We extend our sympathy to your family. May your special memories of time you shared with Jackie hold you up during this time of loss.
Charles and Claire Childress
Friend
January 12, 2022
My deepest condolences. May her Sole Rest in Peace. God Bless you all. Warm regards. Mrs Maggie du Rand from Pretoria, South Africa ✝
Maggie Du Rand
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry to hear this news. You all have our sympathy and will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob Mitchell
January 7, 2022
It has been a true honor and privilege to have known Jackie since my arrival in Pulaski many years ago, and to have worked with her on many wonderful church ministries. One of her passions was to be a lay reader and share the scriptures in our Sunday worship - especially at Christmas! I learned much from Jackie's work with children with special needs as she taught in Pulaski public schools for many years, and I admired her for her calling to this area of education. She loved her family so very much, and was really happy when Andy married Allison and started a family. She was so proud of the Pratt Farm and all that Lewis and Andy and their employees did in caring for the livestock in their care. I also admired how she decorated for the seasons of the year, especially at Christmas time with her elaborate snow village! Jackie took a caring interest in everyone. Her faith in Jesus Christ was a lifeline to which she held tightly. The last words I heard Jackie speak was the Lord's Prayer when we shared Christmas communion. I am blessed with many good memories of Helen Jacqueline Pratt. May the light of Christ shine perpetually upon her.
Terrie Sternberg
Friend
January 5, 2022
Lewis, Andy and family, I am so sorry to hear about Jackie. I really liked her a lot and enjoyed talking about Grandkids before church. I'm sending love and prayers your way. ❤
Tami Conner
Friend
January 5, 2022
Jackie was a friend and colleague of mine for many years. After we retired, I loved running into her at Wal-Mart and catching up on the school news. My deepest sympathy to Lewis, Andy, Allison, and the entire family.
Marie Farris
Friend
January 5, 2022
To the entire Pratt family. We are so sorry for your tremendous loss. Such a wonderful, kind, sweet person each time we met her. May you find peace knowing prayers are going up for you at this difficult time.

Blessings,
Eric & Jackie Ellison
Jackie Ellison
Friend
January 5, 2022
We will surely miss Jackie. She was a big hearted and “to the point” lady. I pray her legacy will be planted in the hearts of those who continue to care for the special needs children❤
Debbie Kelley
January 5, 2022
Lewis, Andy and family, we are saddened by the loss of sweet Jackie and will remember you all in our prayers.
Barry Cox
Friend
January 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Love and prayers,
Kathy and Freddie Bishop,
Amy and Eric Berry,
Becky Bishop
Kathy Bishop
Friend
January 5, 2022
Jackie and I went to school together. Always kind and cheerful, she was a bright light to all who knew her. I know she will be missed. Sending prayers to her family.
Jeannie Bain
Classmate
January 5, 2022
Jackie was always one of my favorite co-workers with my Mom, and I was glad to get to know her better through Trinity Lutheran. She was so appreciative of the music at church and went out of her way to tell me so often. She also always managed to smile and help me smile no matter her health struggles. Love and hugs to all of her wonderful and supportive family. She will be missed but never forgotten by me and Mom. My husband Kenny also sends his condolences.
Jane MacAdoo
Friend
January 5, 2022
Lewis and Andy, so very sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Randy & Kathy Warden
Friend
January 5, 2022
Jackie and I attended grade school and high school together. Her picture looks just l like remember her. She was a great girl and I am sure she was a great woman! So sorry for your loss. I am sad to hear of her passing.
Cheryl Miller Rogers
Friend
January 5, 2022
Mrs. Pratt was a very precious person. I was in marching band with her son and she was always so kind to me, it was so appreciated. I'm so sorry for this tremendous loss. Everyone is in my thoughts and prayers.
Heidi Jennings
Acquaintance
January 4, 2022
Sending our sincerest condolences at the loss of Jackie! She was such a precious lady! .....love and prayers.
Leo & Betty Nester
Friend
January 4, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Michele Yuhas Lanter
michele Lanter
Classmate
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I was so blessed to know, to teach with and have Jackie as a friend. She was a dear, sweet lady who was dedicated to her family, her friends and her students. She was always wearing a smile and ready to crack a joke.I know she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I pray God will send you comfort and peace.
Stephanie Fuller
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results