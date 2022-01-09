It has been a true honor and privilege to have known Jackie since my arrival in Pulaski many years ago, and to have worked with her on many wonderful church ministries. One of her passions was to be a lay reader and share the scriptures in our Sunday worship - especially at Christmas! I learned much from Jackie's work with children with special needs as she taught in Pulaski public schools for many years, and I admired her for her calling to this area of education. She loved her family so very much, and was really happy when Andy married Allison and started a family. She was so proud of the Pratt Farm and all that Lewis and Andy and their employees did in caring for the livestock in their care. I also admired how she decorated for the seasons of the year, especially at Christmas time with her elaborate snow village! Jackie took a caring interest in everyone. Her faith in Jesus Christ was a lifeline to which she held tightly. The last words I heard Jackie speak was the Lord's Prayer when we shared Christmas communion. I am blessed with many good memories of Helen Jacqueline Pratt. May the light of Christ shine perpetually upon her.

Terrie Sternberg Friend January 5, 2022