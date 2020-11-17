Helen R. Hurt
December 24, 1928 - Monday, October 26, 2020
Helen Roena Hurt, 91, widow of Kent B. Hurt, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Bedford and was the daughter of the late Wilbur Lynch and the late Mora Hicks Lynch. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Roger Dennis Williams, as well as several siblings.
Helen worked for many years in the grocery industry and more recently worked at the Salem Visitors Center.
She will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Joyce Williams; granddaughter, Yvonne Andreassen (Lars); great-grandchildren, Sean Andreassen and Kristin Andreassen; brothers, Wesley Lynch and Wilbur Lynch Jr., as well as a very special niece, Carol Richardson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. A.C. Hollins officiating. The family will speak to friends following the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
