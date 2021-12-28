Helen Tomlin
May 14, 1957 - December 22, 2021
Helen Tomlin, 64, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
She was born in the Philippines, on May 14, 1957. Helen immigrated with her mother to Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She played tennis and was a cheerleader at Perth Amboy High School. Helen graduated in 1976 and was naturalized as a citizen of the United States in that year. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where she met Chip Tomlin. They were married on December 29, 1979.
She loved managing a KOA campground in the mountains for six years. In 1986 Helen moved to Roanoke with Chip and worked at Sears for 20 years. She was the proud mother of two sons, Christopher and Charles. In her later years, Helen was very active in online heart failure and kidney failure support groups.
Her Funeral Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.