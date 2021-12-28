Menu
Helen Tomlin
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Helen Tomlin

May 14, 1957 - December 22, 2021

Helen Tomlin, 64, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

She was born in the Philippines, on May 14, 1957. Helen immigrated with her mother to Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She played tennis and was a cheerleader at Perth Amboy High School. Helen graduated in 1976 and was naturalized as a citizen of the United States in that year. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where she met Chip Tomlin. They were married on December 29, 1979.

She loved managing a KOA campground in the mountains for six years. In 1986 Helen moved to Roanoke with Chip and worked at Sears for 20 years. She was the proud mother of two sons, Christopher and Charles. In her later years, Helen was very active in online heart failure and kidney failure support groups.

Her Funeral Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:30p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Jan
5
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
I was saddened to here of your loss. God's peace to you and your sons.
William Potter
February 16, 2022
So very sorry to hear this. May God grant unto her Perpetual light and eternal rest.
Larry Thompson
December 29, 2021
I was so sad to read that Helen passed away. We worked together at Sears for many years and became good friends, although we lost touch after several years after I left Sears, I still thought of her. Praying for your family and so sorry for your loss. She was a very special and kind person.
Pam Spangler
Friend
December 28, 2021
