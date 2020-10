WileyHenry "Punkin" AlexanderJune 1, 1952October 18, 2020Henry "Punkin" Alexander Wiley, 68, of Hollins, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com