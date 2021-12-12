Henry Casimer LaskowskiHenry C. Laskowski, age 81, of Blacksburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. He was born in Waterbury, Conn., on December 21, 1939, to the late Casimer P. And Helen H. Laskowski. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Sullivan.He retired from Eversource-Energy with over 30 years of service. Hank was a loyal member of Polish Falcons of America- Nest #307 of Southington, Conn.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christine Lagosz Laskowski; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Laskowski and George T. Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Philip A. and Heather Laskowski; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Davis; and sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Robert Ouellette.A memorial mass will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Father John Asare officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.