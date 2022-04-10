Menu
Henry A. Lindsey
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Radford
Henry A. Lindsey

Henry A. Lindsey Sr., 81, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Radford
VA
Apr
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Radford
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending you all our prayers, love, sympathy and our deepest condolences, and the strength to help get you through this difficult time.
Linda Brown Macedonia Baptist Church (youth, youth staff & choir)
April 9, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
April 10, 2022
Our dear friends and confidential in the Lord,may God forever bless you and keep you in His loving arms and hold you close To His bosom,may He wipe away all your tears,knot that if you need us for anything we are right here.May God forever bless you and keep you.Love Pastor Patricia and Rev Raleigh Johnson love ❤ ❣
Patricia Johnson
Friend
April 9, 2022
