Herald "Hallie" Ruedi
FUNERAL HOME
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI
Herald "Hallie" Ruedi

December 15, 2020

Herald "Hallie" Ruedi (nee Manske), passed to Eternal Life, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Don; dear mother of Victoria (Randall) Lusz; loving grandmother of Emmily (Jason Smith) Lusz, Claire (Ian) Fowler, Rachael (Michael Benedict), Sarah, Katherine, Jon Carl and Charlotte Lusz; special aunt of Lynn (Joseph) Gustafson and Vincent (Jeanne) Gustafson. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego, Wis. at 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Interment at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Retired employee of General Electric. Member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, Rainbow Girls and Women's Club of Moneta, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local library for Books for Kids appreciated. Bevsek - Verbick Funeral Home (414) 546-4342. For condolences bvfh.net.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave, Muskego, WI
Dec
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
