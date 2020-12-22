Herald "Hallie" Ruedi
December 15, 2020
Herald "Hallie" Ruedi (nee Manske), passed to Eternal Life, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Don; dear mother of Victoria (Randall) Lusz; loving grandmother of Emmily (Jason Smith) Lusz, Claire (Ian) Fowler, Rachael (Michael Benedict), Sarah, Katherine, Jon Carl and Charlotte Lusz; special aunt of Lynn (Joseph) Gustafson and Vincent (Jeanne) Gustafson. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego, Wis. at 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Interment at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Retired employee of General Electric. Member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, Rainbow Girls and Women's Club of Moneta, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local library for Books for Kids appreciated. Bevsek - Verbick Funeral Home (414) 546-4342. For condolences bvfh.net
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.